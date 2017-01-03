Christmas closings in Fort Worth and surrounding cities
Because Christmas falls on a Sunday, all school districts and nonessential federal and state offices; banks; the stock market; and the U.S. Postal Service will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday. Grocery stores: Most Tom Thumb and Albertsons will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day, while Aldi, Central Market, Kroger, Sprouts, Target, Wal-Mart and Whole Foods will be closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Colleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|Pat
|39
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|texasmoons7
|25
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Dec 30
|the genius
|11
|Review: Branson Dental (May '09)
|Dec 14
|Big bad john
|44
|Limited spots available for the newest and most...
|Dec '16
|CoachJeffTFW
|3
|Application process takes new route (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Mary Mindieta
|5
|BOB EDEN PARK - Racists IN PARK told me to get ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Big bad john
|33
Find what you want!
Search Colleyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC