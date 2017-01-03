Christmas closings in Fort Worth and surrounding cities

Because Christmas falls on a Sunday, all school districts and nonessential federal and state offices; banks; the stock market; and the U.S. Postal Service will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday. Grocery stores: Most Tom Thumb and Albertsons will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day, while Aldi, Central Market, Kroger, Sprouts, Target, Wal-Mart and Whole Foods will be closed.

