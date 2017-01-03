A stay at Chip and Joanna Gaines' per...

A stay at Chip and Joanna Gaines' perfectly fixed-up Magnolia House

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Chip and Joanna Gaineses' Magnolia House famously sold out through the end of the year just hours after reservations went online last February. But here it was a Monday in mid-July, and as I poked around the vacation home's website, consecutive green blocks on the reservation calendar meant it was available the next Sunday and Monday nights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colleyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T... 1 hr Bellechain 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Anonymous 1,003
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Jan 3 Pat 39
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Dec 30 texasmoons7 25
Julie Parker (Jul '12) Dec 30 the genius 11
Review: Branson Dental (May '09) Dec 14 Big bad john 44
Limited spots available for the newest and most... Dec '16 CoachJeffTFW 3
See all Colleyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colleyville Forum Now

Colleyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colleyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Colleyville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,979 • Total comments across all topics: 277,672,956

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC