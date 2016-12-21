For fifth time, lawmakers to decide ban on texting while driving
Texas remains one of four states without a statewide ban on texting while driving, but Rep. Tom Craddick and Sen. Juddith Zaffirini plan to try again. He thinks about that now, just months after a distracted driver unlocked her phone and swerved into oncoming traffic, killing his wife and 12-year-old daughter.
Colleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Branson Dental (May '09)
|Dec 14
|Big bad john
|44
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Dec 6
|Anon
|10
|Limited spots available for the newest and most...
|Dec 1
|CoachJeffTFW
|3
|Application process takes new route (Nov '06)
|Nov 28
|Mary Mindieta
|5
|BOB EDEN PARK - Racists IN PARK told me to get ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Big bad john
|33
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Pat banks
|38
|lexi phillips
|Sep '16
|curious
|1
