For fifth time, lawmakers to decide ban on texting while driving

Friday Nov 25

Texas remains one of four states without a statewide ban on texting while driving, but Rep. Tom Craddick and Sen. Juddith Zaffirini plan to try again. He thinks about that now, just months after a distracted driver unlocked her phone and swerved into oncoming traffic, killing his wife and 12-year-old daughter.

