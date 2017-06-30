Robinson selects new police chief from Glenn Heights
Glenn Heights Police Chief Phillip Prasifka will take the role as the next Robinson police chief in September, city officials announced Wednesday. Prasifka will replace former Robinson Police Chief Rusty Smith, who retired in May after almost 11 years with the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Jun 8
|10-4 truth
|42
|Tommy Curry
|May '17
|u Have to be Kidding
|1
|-MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Come at me bro
|2
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|May '17
|Quavontae
|1
|Home fire early morning April 18 2017
|Apr '17
|GRAMAFARLENE6
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|11
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr '17
|Went phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC