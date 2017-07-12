Police investigate aggravated robbery of man trying to buy narcotics
The College Station Police said they are investigating an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon that took place Wednesday evening on the 1400 block of Northpoint Lane at around 7:07 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the injured man and told police he had gone to that address to buy narcotics. Once inside the residence, the male was assaulted by four individuals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Jun '17
|10-4 truth
|42
|Tommy Curry
|May '17
|u Have to be Kidding
|1
|-MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Come at me bro
|2
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|May '17
|Quavontae
|1
|Home fire early morning April 18 2017
|Apr '17
|GRAMAFARLENE6
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|11
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr '17
|Went phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC