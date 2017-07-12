Police investigate aggravated robbery...

Police investigate aggravated robbery of man trying to buy narcotics

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The College Station Police said they are investigating an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon that took place Wednesday evening on the 1400 block of Northpoint Lane at around 7:07 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the injured man and told police he had gone to that address to buy narcotics. Once inside the residence, the male was assaulted by four individuals.

