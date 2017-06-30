Mustangs reach consolation semifinals at 7-on-7 tourney
After winning three consecutive games in the consolation bracket to make the semifinals, Sweetwater saw its run at the Texas 7-on-7 Championships finally end when the Mustangs were defeated by Heritage 44-34 on Friday at College Station. Sweetwater finished 4-3 at the two-day event after going 1-2 in pool play.
