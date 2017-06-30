Beef Cattle Short Curse set for Aug. 7-9

The short course is the premier beef educational event in Texas, attracting more than 1,400 attendees annually, Cleere said. It features 24 sessions covering basic practices, new technologies and other important industry topics Live cattle working, fence building, tractor equipment and Brush Busters demonstrations are among several activities planned for the 63rd Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course scheduled Aug. 7-9 at Texas A&M University in College Station.

