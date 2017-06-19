Three More for 7-on-7
The number of Valley teams qualifying for the State 7-on-7 football tournament in College Station later this month doubled when three more schools grabbed invitations on Saturday. In McAllen, Rio Hondo qualified for the first time in school history.
