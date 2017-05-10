Texas Rural Leadership Program to wea...

Texas Rural Leadership Program to weave regional narrative at June 20 meeting

Leaders from around the state will learn how to weave a regional narrative as part of building stronger communities at the Texas Rural Leadership Program conference June 20-22 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, 601 N. Second St., Lufkin. 'We invite all who are interested in meeting fellow Texans who are building vibrant communities through creative visioning and inclusive leadership,' said Ronnie McDonald, Texas Rural Leadership Program director.

