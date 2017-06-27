Texas A&M AgriLife scientists documen...

Texas A&M AgriLife scientists document rare DNA transfer between animals and plants

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: North Texas e-News

Very few cases of natural DNA transfers between animals and plants are documented, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist, but recently his team did just that. The research team found a group of DNA sequences in pine trees, spruces and other conifers had been transferred to an ancestor of those trees from insects about 340 million years ago, said Dr. Claudio Casola, an AgriLife Research forest genomics assistant professor in the Texas A&M University ecosystem science and management department in College Station.

