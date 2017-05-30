Pinch A Penny dives into summer with ...

Pinch A Penny dives into summer with three new Houston stores

The swimming pool retail, service and repair franchise announced three new locations this week: one in Copperfield at 8945 Highway 6 North Suite #260, one in south Katy at 9722 Gaston Road, and one in Spring at 18486 Kuykendahl Road. The stores in South Katy and Spring are slated to open in mid-June.

