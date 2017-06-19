New stake presidents

A new stake has been created from the Arizona Flagstaff Stake. The Arizona Flagstaff East Stake, which consists of the Sawmill Branch and the Flagstaff YSA 1st, Linda Vista, Mount Elden, Switzer Canyon and Walnut Canyon wards, was created by Elder Larry J. Echo Hawk, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Maxsimo C. Torres, an Area Seventy.

