New stake presidents
A new stake has been created from the Arizona Flagstaff Stake. The Arizona Flagstaff East Stake, which consists of the Sawmill Branch and the Flagstaff YSA 1st, Linda Vista, Mount Elden, Switzer Canyon and Walnut Canyon wards, was created by Elder Larry J. Echo Hawk, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Maxsimo C. Torres, an Area Seventy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Jun 8
|10-4 truth
|42
|Tommy Curry
|May '17
|u Have to be Kidding
|1
|-MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Come at me bro
|2
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|May '17
|Quavontae
|1
|Home fire early morning April 18 2017
|Apr '17
|GRAMAFARLENE6
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr '17
|Went phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC