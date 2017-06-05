Most of Texas in good shape for moisture

Most of Texas in good shape for moisture

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Southwest Farm Press

Rain events over the past two weeks delivered quality rains to much of the state, benefitting crops and available surface water. Moisture levels across most of Texas appear adequate or better, but producers in some areas are still hoping for rain.

