Jogger says burglar raped her after dragging her into College Station house he broke into

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A woman told College Station police that she was raped by a man who dragged her by the hair into a home he had burglarized Monday night. Raymond Charles Bailey, 30, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a habitation, resisting arrest and public intoxication, The Eagle reports .

