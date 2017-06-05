Janca hits walk-off single, Texas A&M beats Davidson 7-6
George Janca had a walk-off single in the 15th inning and Texas A&M beat Davidson 7-6 on Friday night in the opener of the College Station super regional. Nick Choruby and Hunter Coleman each had two RBIs in helping Texas A&M build a 6-0 lead.
