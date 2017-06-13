Italian cypress trees in North Texas are dying, and yep, it's probably the weather
Stressed Italian cypress trees throughout North Texas are turning an ugly brown, and many are dying. The problem has gotten so bad that trees in nurseries have been affected, so buy carefully.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Jun 8
|10-4 truth
|42
|Tommy Curry
|May '17
|u Have to be Kidding
|1
|-MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Come at me bro
|2
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|May '17
|Quavontae
|1
|Home fire early morning April 18 2017
|Apr '17
|GRAMAFARLENE6
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr '17
|Went phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC