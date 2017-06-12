Hullabaloo, Qatar, Qatar
When Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt cut ties to the Qatar this week for allegedly financing terrorism, one of my first thoughts was what this might mean for the campus of Texas A&M. No, not the one in College Station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Monthly.
Comments
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Jun 8
|10-4 truth
|42
|Tommy Curry
|May '17
|u Have to be Kidding
|1
|-MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Come at me bro
|2
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|May '17
|Quavontae
|1
|Home fire early morning April 18 2017
|Apr '17
|GRAMAFARLENE6
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr '17
|Went phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC