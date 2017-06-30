Enzyme discovery leads scientists further down path to pumping oil from plants

An enzyme responsible for making hydrocarbons has been discovered by Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists studying a common green microalga called Botryococcus braunii. The study, published in the current issue of the journal Nature Communications , could enable scientists to use the enzyme in a plant to make large amounts of fuel-grade oil, according to Dr. Tim Devarenne, AgriLife Research biochemist in College Station and lead scientist on the team.

