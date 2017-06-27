Energy Department thinks Rick Perry's...

Energy Department thinks Rick Perry's briefing appearance was a win

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: USA Today

Energy Department thinks Rick Perry's briefing appearance was a win The Energy Department is so proud of its boss. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tUNshx Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks at the press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Jun 8 10-4 truth 42
Tommy Curry May '17 u Have to be Kidding 1
Video -MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09) May '17 Come at me bro 2
Seeking A Lactating Man May '17 Quavontae 1
Home fire early morning April 18 2017 Apr '17 GRAMAFARLENE6 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 12
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Apr '17 Went phart 1
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,897 • Total comments across all topics: 282,189,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC