Cory Burleson Takes Two CMRA Race Victories At Texas World Speedway

Cory Burleson battled gusty winds and tough competition, riding his Dunlop-shod, MotoBros-backed, Yamaha YZF-R6 to two wins during the Central Motorcycle Roadracing Association's fifth round of Bridgestone/CMRA Championship sprints this past Sunday, June 18, on the 15-turn, 2.9 mile counter-clockwise course at Texas World Speedway, College Station, Texas. Cloudy skies cleared by mid-morning, temperatures in the high 80's climbing to the mid 90's and a steady breeze made for some physically demanding conditions, but lap times were fast as the 23-race schedule got underway.

