continue reading

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer 4-H students Jacob Fisher and Emma Lewis, both home-schoolers of Limestone County, placed at state-level competition in a Family and Consumer Science food show. The food show was part of the 4-H State Round-up in College Station on June 8. Jacob, a graduating senior, placed second in the dairy category with a custard recipe passed down to him from his grandmother.

