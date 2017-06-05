Blotter 37 minutes ago ARRESTED DeWit...

Blotter 37 minutes ago ARRESTED DeWitt County CUERO - Randy Saenz,...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Randy Saenz, 44, of Cuero, by deputies June 5 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor for not paying a traffic ticket issued in 2016 for operating an unregistered trailer. VICTORIA - Jesse Torres Jr., 42, of Victoria, by deputies June 4 on a warrant charging him with the theft of property less than $750.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tommy Curry May 12 u Have to be Kidding 1
Video -MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09) May 9 Come at me bro 2
Seeking A Lactating Man May '17 Quavontae 1
Home fire early morning April 18 2017 Apr '17 GRAMAFARLENE6 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 12
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Apr '17 Went phart 1
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Apr '17 friend 41
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC