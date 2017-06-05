Blotter 37 minutes ago ARRESTED DeWitt County CUERO - Randy Saenz,...
Randy Saenz, 44, of Cuero, by deputies June 5 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor for not paying a traffic ticket issued in 2016 for operating an unregistered trailer. VICTORIA - Jesse Torres Jr., 42, of Victoria, by deputies June 4 on a warrant charging him with the theft of property less than $750.
