Blog: Six terrific reasons to attend a free sprinkler workshop

If learning to program your sprinkler controller, spot irrigation leaks, and trim your water bills rank high among your summer goals, you'll want to attend one of three free workshops hosted by College Station Water Services as part of Smart Irrigation Month. Each participating household will receive a rain gauge, soil moisture meter, and $25 gift card to a home improvement store to get you on the way to saving water.

