Blog: Six terrific reasons to attend a free sprinkler workshop
If learning to program your sprinkler controller, spot irrigation leaks, and trim your water bills rank high among your summer goals, you'll want to attend one of three free workshops hosted by College Station Water Services as part of Smart Irrigation Month. Each participating household will receive a rain gauge, soil moisture meter, and $25 gift card to a home improvement store to get you on the way to saving water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of College Station.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tommy Curry
|May 12
|u Have to be Kidding
|1
|-MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09)
|May 9
|Come at me bro
|2
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|May 5
|Quavontae
|1
|Home fire early morning April 18 2017
|Apr '17
|GRAMAFARLENE6
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr '17
|Went phart
|1
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Apr '17
|friend
|41
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC