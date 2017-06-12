Blog: Promoting safety with the World's Largest Swimming Lesson
On Thursday, June 22, you are invited to join College Station Aquatics at Adamson Lagoon for the World's Largest Swimming Lesson. The free 50-minute lesson begins at 8 a.m. and will cover safe-swim topics for all ages and experience levels.
