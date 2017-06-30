After nearly 30 years, an arrest is made in a Hunstville cold case
Mary Jane LeFlore was last seen on July 19, 1991. Her body was found on Feb. 9, 1993, when a man claiming to be a prospective land buyer saw her remains on land near Highway 30. Mary Jane LeFlore was last seen on July 19, 1991.
