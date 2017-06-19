3 teens arrested for burglary of a vehicle in College Station
The College Station Police Department said at approximately 4:45 a.m., officers responded to the 9200 block of Brookwater Drive. A resident on Brookwater Drive called the police reporting three men with backpacks going through his neighbor's vehicle.
