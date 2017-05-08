WTAMU announces new master's engineer...

WTAMU announces new master's engineering program

Monday

The university will offer a Master of Science in Engineering degree in the fall, adding to its growing list of engineering offerings. Students in the program can specialize in a certain area or take classes across disciplines "in anything from mechanical to electrical engineering," a news release said.

