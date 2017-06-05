Valedictorian to pursue military career 7 hours from now
Ethan Aleman, 18, is the valedictorian for Faith Academy. Ethan spends his free time with his dad restoring his 1958 Chevrolet Apache.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tommy Curry
|May 12
|u Have to be Kidding
|1
|-MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09)
|May 9
|Come at me bro
|2
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|May '17
|Quavontae
|1
|Home fire early morning April 18 2017
|Apr '17
|GRAMAFARLENE6
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr '17
|Went phart
|1
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Apr '17
|friend
|41
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC