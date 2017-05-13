Texas mom starved baby, said toddler ...

Texas mom starved baby, said toddler had cancer to con donors, police say

Saturday May 13

A Central Texas mom lied about her daughter's health, saying the infant had a rare genetic disorder to bilk donations from people, authorities say. Katelyn Christina Carnline is also accused of starving the baby and subjecting her to unnecessary medical procedures that led to a decline in her health, the Temple Daily Telegram reports .

