SOFTVols offense awakens late in win vs. TAMU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Haley Bearden ignited Tennessee softball's offense as the 11th-ranked Volunteers evened their series with No. 8 Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon with an 8-4 win at the Aggie Softball Complex.
