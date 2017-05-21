Police safe zone unsafe for 2 busted ...

Police safe zone unsafe for 2 busted for selling stolen item

An area of the College Station police department parking lot set up to provide a safe location for people selling and trading online items has become not safe for two would-be entrepreneurs accused of dealing stolen merchandise. Police say Jahilil Ryan Brown and Deanthony Marquece Williams, both 19, tried to sell a stolen Xbox console Saturday afternoon to the person who originally had it taken from him.

