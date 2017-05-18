Police: Body dumped in ditch during theft of hearse

A body was dumped on the side of a rural road in Texas on Friday during the theft of a hearse, police said. According to the Brazos County Sheriff's Department, Adam Crow, 27, of Brazos County and Tanya Albrecht, 28, of Bryan are both charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, the Bryan-College Station Eagle reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Theboneonline.com.