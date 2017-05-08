Missing 76-year-old woman found thanks to Facebook post
Bryan Police said a silver alert has been cancelled for 76-year-old Gloria Smith. Police said she was found safe by a Sonic employee in College Station who saw that she was missing on Facebook.
