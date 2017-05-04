Home Sweet Dome: Monolithic houses across the USA
Domes are constructed from concrete ring foundations, an inflated Airform, reinforced with steel and coated with polyurethane foam and a mix of concrete One dome dweller already lost a 'conventional' house to fire and another saw his family home destroyed by Hurricane Katrina They admit that dome dwelling is not for everyone - and that 'drive-by' curious onlookers are a fact of life Driving down I-35 in Texas, between Waco and Dallas, there's a curious site just off the interstate. It looks like a massive, comical caterpillar rising up from the arid land, complete with antennae and smiling eyes; its sides are decorated with frolicking, painted cowboy boots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|May 2
|Megz666
|71
|Home fire early morning April 18 2017
|Apr 18
|GRAMAFARLENE6
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr 14
|Went phart
|1
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Apr 7
|friend
|41
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr '17
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Rick Perry
|Mar '17
|Spoiled people
|1
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC