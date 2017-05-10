Conditions good for crawfish producers amid an expanding Texas market
Dr. Todd Sink, AgriLife Extension fisheries specialist in College Station, said early reports from crawfish producers in southeast Texas indicate it will be an average to above-average year. 'At this point, we're about 8 percent lower in production than last year, meaning for every 10 pounds produced last year, we're producing around 9.2 pounds,' he said.
