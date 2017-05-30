College Station Judge Spillane appointed to Texas Judicial Council
College Station Municipal Court Judge Edward Spillane III was recently appointed to the Texas Judicial Council by Nathan Hecht, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Texas. The Texas Judicial Council is composed of 16 ex-officio and six appointed members, and is chaired by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court with the Presiding Judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals as Vice-Chair.
