Blog: This weekend's sales tax holiday can save money - and water
If your landscape needs a spruce-up, this weekend is the ideal time to upgrade your irrigation controller, install a rain sensor, and add mulch to your new drought-tolerant plants. The state comptroller's office is offering a sales tax holiday Saturday through Monday on the purchase of certain water-efficient products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of College Station.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tommy Curry
|May 12
|u Have to be Kidding
|1
|-MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09)
|May 9
|Come at me bro
|2
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|May 5
|Quavontae
|1
|Home fire early morning April 18 2017
|Apr '17
|GRAMAFARLENE6
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr '17
|Went phart
|1
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Apr '17
|friend
|41
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC