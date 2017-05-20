Blog: This weekend's sales tax holida...

Blog: This weekend's sales tax holiday can save money - and water

If your landscape needs a spruce-up, this weekend is the ideal time to upgrade your irrigation controller, install a rain sensor, and add mulch to your new drought-tolerant plants. The state comptroller's office is offering a sales tax holiday Saturday through Monday on the purchase of certain water-efficient products.

