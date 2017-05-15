Blog: Public Works connects us, enhan...

Blog: Public Works connects us, enhances our quality of life

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: City of College Station

Most of us take for granted that our trash will be picked up on time, our drinking water will be clean, and our public facilities will be properly maintained. But College Station's public works infrastructure, facilities, and services wouldn't be possible without the dedicated employees of the Public Works Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of College Station.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tommy Curry May 12 u Have to be Kidding 1
Video -MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09) May 9 Come at me bro 2
Seeking A Lactating Man May 5 Quavontae 1
Home fire early morning April 18 2017 Apr 18 GRAMAFARLENE6 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 12
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Apr '17 Went phart 1
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Apr '17 friend 41
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,254 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC