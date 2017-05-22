Blog: In just 10 minutes, you could l...

Blog: In just 10 minutes, you could learn to save a life in World CPR Challenge

The College Station Fire Department will participate in the World CPR Challenge on Thursday from noon-6 p.m. at Fire Stations 2, 5 and 6. Perhaps the most extensive bystander CPR training event ever, the initiative is designed to teach compression-only CPR in 10 minutes to as many people as possible in a single afternoon.

