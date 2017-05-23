'Alt-right' leader loses gym membership after confrontation

In this Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. Professor C. Christine Fair told The Associated Press on Monday, May 22, 2017, that the Old Town Sport&Health club in Alexandria, Va., informed her that it terminated the membership of Spencer following last Wednesday's confrontation in the gym where she called him a neo-Nazi.

