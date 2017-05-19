Alannah Rose Ritch was killed while r...

Alannah Rose Ritch was killed while riding her bicycle in College Station.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The family of a former San Marcos High School student who passed away last September is working to create a scholarship in her name. Twenty-one-year-old Alannah Ritch died after being hit by a garbage truck while riding her bicycle in College Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tommy Curry May 12 u Have to be Kidding 1
Video -MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09) May 9 Come at me bro 2
Seeking A Lactating Man May 5 Quavontae 1
Home fire early morning April 18 2017 Apr '17 GRAMAFARLENE6 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 12
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Apr '17 Went phart 1
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Apr '17 friend 41
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,201,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC