10 graduate from WT's initial pre-vet program

Friday May 12 Read more: Amarillo.com

Ten pre-veterinary majors - including one from Amarillo, Taylor Williams - have been accepted to veterinary schools. Of them, nine are set to study at the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Science at Texas A&M University, and one was accepted at the University of Missouri.

