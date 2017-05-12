10 graduate from WT's initial pre-vet program
Ten pre-veterinary majors - including one from Amarillo, Taylor Williams - have been accepted to veterinary schools. Of them, nine are set to study at the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Science at Texas A&M University, and one was accepted at the University of Missouri.
