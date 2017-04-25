Wright named announcer at Aggies' Kyle Field
Mexia native Mike Wright, vice president and general manager of Bryan's KBTX and Waco's KWTX television stations, has been named the new public announcer for Texas A&M University's Kyle Field. Wright will be the fourth announcer since the 1950s, when C.K. Esten announced for the Aggies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Apr 19
|alex
|69
|Home fire early morning April 18 2017
|Apr 18
|GRAMAFARLENE6
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr 14
|Went phart
|1
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Apr 7
|friend
|41
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Rick Perry
|Mar 26
|Spoiled people
|1
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC