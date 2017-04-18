What To Do in Austin Today: April 17
Austin's comedy ambassador Chris Cubas is hosting an amazing lineup of fellow local comics that will have you giggling all night with their stand-up performances. Highlights from the evening include Kath Barbadoro , who was a correspondent on the late CW show ATX Uncensored , and Duncan Carson , who co-owns comedy recording company Sure Thing .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home fire early morning April 18 2017
|2 hr
|GRAMAFARLENE6
|1
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Mr tar
|68
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr 14
|Went phart
|1
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Apr 7
|friend
|41
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Rick Perry
|Mar 26
|Spoiled people
|1
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC