These are the most, least LGBT friendly cities in Texas
The Human Rights Campaign has released its annual Municipal Equality Index for 2016, measuring cities' friendliness toward members of the LGBT community. Scroll through to see which Texas cities are the most friendly toward the LGBT community - and which are the least.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|20 hr
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Fri
|Went phart
|1
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Apr 10
|Jadddeeaa
|67
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Apr 7
|friend
|41
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Rick Perry
|Mar 26
|Spoiled people
|1
|Texas A&M's first openly gay student body presi...
|Mar 22
|go
|10
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC