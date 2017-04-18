Texas cloned kitty known as Copy Cat thrives at age 15
At the end of a long gravel road in East College Station, the world's first cloned cat - now 15 years old - lives in what longtime Texas A&M Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Science researcher Duane Kraemer describes affectionately as a "kitty barn." The Eagle newspaper reports CC, also known as Copy Cat, was born in December 2001, the result of the 87th attempt at cloning a cat by Kraemer's lab at Texas A&M after several years of trying.
