Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp at Conversation event May 7, 2015
One day before he was poised to receive a multi-year extension to his contract, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp has asked that a decision be delayed in order to quash "goofy rumors" about its circumstances. In a letter to A&M System Board of Regents Chairman Cliff Thomas obtained by the Texas Tribune, Sharp asked the board to hold off on considering his extension until August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Apr 19
|alex
|69
|Home fire early morning April 18 2017
|Apr 18
|GRAMAFARLENE6
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr 14
|Went phart
|1
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Apr 7
|friend
|41
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Rick Perry
|Mar '17
|Spoiled people
|1
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC