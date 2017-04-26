Texas A&M University Chancellor John ...

Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp at Conversation event May 7, 2015

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Texas Tribune

One day before he was poised to receive a multi-year extension to his contract, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp has asked that a decision be delayed in order to quash "goofy rumors" about its circumstances. In a letter to A&M System Board of Regents Chairman Cliff Thomas obtained by the Texas Tribune, Sharp asked the board to hold off on considering his extension until August.

