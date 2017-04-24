Shiner Beer drops off thousands of bottle caps to Aggie...
On Wednesday the people from Shiner Beer were making a special donation to College Station icon the Dixie Chicken. Around 380,000 tiny donations to be exact.
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Apr 19
|alex
|69
|Home fire early morning April 18 2017
|Apr 18
|GRAMAFARLENE6
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr 14
|Went phart
|1
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Apr 7
|friend
|41
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Rick Perry
|Mar '17
|Spoiled people
|1
