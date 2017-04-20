Severe storms expected Saturday evening
A cold front is expected to move across southeast Texas tonight, producing scattered showers and thunderstorms, according to The National Weather Service. The best potential for severe weather will be north of I-10, decreasing to the south.
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Apr 19
|alex
|69
|Home fire early morning April 18 2017
|Apr 18
|GRAMAFARLENE6
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr 14
|Went phart
|1
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Apr 7
|friend
|41
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Rick Perry
|Mar '17
|Spoiled people
|1
