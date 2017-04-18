Police: Man dies from heart attack during fight in College Station
Police said a 26-year-old woman and a man, Tyrone Shephard, got into an argument, and Shephard assaulted the woman with his fists. Shephard and the woman lived together at the residence where the assault took place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home fire early morning April 18 2017
|7 hr
|GRAMAFARLENE6
|1
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Mr tar
|68
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr 14
|Went phart
|1
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Apr 7
|friend
|41
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Rick Perry
|Mar 26
|Spoiled people
|1
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC